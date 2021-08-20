Rotherham United striker Freddie Ladapo intends to stay with the club in this transfer window.

Rotherham United’s attacker has no intention of leaving before the end of the month, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Ladapo, who is 28-years-old, has only got a year left on his contract at the New York Stadium.

The Rotherham Advertiser’s report says other clubs have made enquiries about his availability.

However, Ladapo doesn’t plan to leave and has said: “I see myself being a Rotherham player. The management know my ambitions as a footballer. I always strive for the best. I do want to score goals, I want to win, I want to be successful. That helps me while I’m here.”

Key player

Ladapo has impressed since joining Rotherham in 2019 from Plymouth Argyle.

He scored eight goals for the Millers last season as they were relegated from the Championship, having managed 17 goals in the campaign before to fire Paul Warne’s side to promotion.

Prior to his move to the Yorkshire club, Ladapo had previously had spells at Crystal Palace, Oldham Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Southend United.

Thoughts?

Ladapo is a proven goal scorer at League One level and the fact he has no plans to leave is a big boost to Rotherham.

There is no doubt that rumours of a departure will continue to arise if he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on a new deal anytime soon though.