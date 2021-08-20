Dundee United are close to signing Charlton Athletic loan man from last season Dylan Levitt from Manchester United.

Dundee United hope to tie up the deal as soon as possible, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Levitt, who is 20-years-old, spent time at the Euros this summer with Wales.

Blackburn Rovers are said to have looked into signing him over recent times, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph, but a move to Scotland is now on the cards.

Read: Charlton Athletic mulling over free agent move

Charlton spell

He spent the first-half of last season on loan in League One at Charlton to gain experience.

However, the youngster played only five games for the Addicks in all competitions before his loan was cut short in the January transfer window.

He then spent the second-half of the campaign in Croatia with Istra and managed to get more game time there before heading back to Old Trafford.

Read: Five players Charlton Athletic could sign before the end of the transfer window

Manchester United situation

Levitt has been involved with Manchester United over pre-season but they are now poised to give him the green light to move up to join Dundee United.

He has risen up through the academy of the Red Devils and has been a key player for their youth sides over the past few years.

He has played once for their first-team so far in his career and that appearance came in a Europa League game against Astana in 2019.