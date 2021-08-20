Swansea City have announced the signing of youngsters Jaden Forrester and Dylan Morgan, who will both link up with their U23s squad.

Swansea City have been relatively active in the transfer window in recent weeks, bringing in six new players to their senior side. Ethan Laird (loan), Flynn Downes, Liam Walsh, Jamie Paterson, Joel Piroe and Kyle Joseph have all linked up with the Swans so far this summer.

Not only that, but the club have also been active in adding new young talents to their youth set-up.

Now, it has been confirmed that two new youngsters have linked up with their U23s.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, young striker Jaden Forrester and attacking midfielder Dylan Morgan have both penned deals with Kristian O’Leary’s U23s squad.

Both players have signed initial one-year contracts with the Swans, with the option of a further 12 months included in both deals.

Forrester, 18, joins from Wolves, where he had spent his entire career before moving to South Wales with Swansea.

Morgan, also 18, has spent time in Southampton’s youth academy but most recently spent time on the books with Forest Green, switching from the New Lawn to the Liberty Stadium.

Having joined the club after successful trials, both Forrester and Morgan will now be looking to kick on with their development and strive for a breakthrough into Russell Martin’s senior side.

Up next for Swansea City

Martin is still hunting for his first Championship win with the Swans. He gets another chance to secure his first three points on Friday night, with Bristol City hosting his side at Ashton Gate.

As it stands, Swansea sit in a disappointing 20th place, while Nigel Pearson’s side occupy 11th.