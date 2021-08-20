Leeds United’s Robbie Gotts is on Oldham Athletic and Salford City’s radar.

Leeds United have a decision to make on his future at Elland Road and could let him leave, as detailed in a report by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Gotts, who is 21-years-old, spent last season on loan at Lincoln City and Salford respectively, the latter of whom are believed to want him back.

Scottish Premiership side Motherwell and ambitious National League club Stockport County have also been credited with an interest in the Yorkshire Evening Post’s report.

Read: Ex-Oldham Athletic midfielder finds new club

Academy graduate

Gotts has risen up through the Leeds youth ranks and has impressed playing for their Under-23’s over recent years.

He played a key part in them winning the PDL Northern League and the Proffesional Development League before heading out on loan last season.

He was handed his first-team debut by Marcelo Bielsa in December 2019 in an FA Cup tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and has since made two more appearances for the Yorkshire outfit.

His chances of getting games in the Premier League are incredibly slim, hence why he has been loaned out twice last season and his situation is uncertain.

Read: Salford City bring in new winger

Thoughts

Most signs point towards Gotts leaving Leeds but it remains to be seen whether that will be on loan or on a permanent deal.

He isn’t short of options with EFL clubs Salford and Oldham keen, along with Stockport and Motherwell.