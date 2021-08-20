Middlesbrough are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Heerenveen winger Mitchell van Bergen, with the Dutchman likely having played his final game for his current club, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough have few options in wide areas as things stand, mostly due to injuries. Duncan Watmore, Marcus Tavernier, and Marcus Browne are all on the treatment table, whereas they saw Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Marvin Johnson, Yannick Bolasie, and Neeskens Kebano all leave this summer. van Bergen will likely come straight into the first-team picture as a result.

The report states that the 21-year-old has likely played last game for Eredivisie side Heerenveen. He played in the 1-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles but he not expected to feature again as he closes in on a move to the Championship with Middlesbrough.

He has rejected a contract extension at Heerenveen and could join the Teessiders as early as this weekend.

If he signs, when is he likely to make his debut?

Even if Middlesbrough registered him today he would not be in line to make his debut away at Derby County this weekend.

However, the following weekend sees Boro take on Blackburn Rovers at the Riverside, where Watmore and Tavernier will be back in contention, and van Bergen could also feature.

He can play on the right and the left of a front three, which has recently been occupied by youngsters Djed Spence and Isaiah Jones. Both have impressed and he would have to dislodge one of the duo if he is to play against Tony Mowbray’s side next weekend.