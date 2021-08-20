Weston-super-Mare have signed Pascal Kpohomouh after his Championship trial spells this summer.

The defender has had trials at Derby County, Middlesbrough and Stoke City since leaving Southampton at the end of last season, according to Weston-super-Mare’s club website.

Kpohomouh, who is 19-years-old, has now dropped into non-league with the second tier trio seemingly opting against offering him a contract.

He will be pleased to be back in the game and will be eager to rise back up the leagues over the next few years.

Read: Player released by Derby County snapped up by League Two

New boss happy to have him

Weston-super-Mare boss Scott Bartlett has said: “He comes to us with a fantastic pedigree having represented Manchester City and Southampton as well as England but like so many young players, he needs a break to get him back into full-time football when the right opportunity presents itself.”

“Personally, I love the fact he wants to come here, roll his sleeves up and get games under his belt because if he gets that experience, he will have everything he needs to progress.”

Career to date

Kpohomouh started his career at local side Manchester City and progressed thought the academy ranks of the Premier League giants.

He then moved down south to join Southampton and was handed a professional contract by the Saints in 2018.



Read: Stoke City-linked striker on Bournemouth’s radar

The defender was captain of their Under-18s before rising into their Under-23s last term.

The former England youth international was released at the end of June and has had a few clubs sniffing around him.

Derby, Stoke and Boro handed him trials over recent times but he has now dropped into non-league.