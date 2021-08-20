Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has refused to be drawn on speculation linking ‘keeper Stephen Henderson with a return to The Valley.

Henderson, 33, is currently training with Charlton Athletic as he looks to maintain his fitness while he hunts for a new club.

The experienced shot-stopper is currently a free agent following his departure from Premier League side and his recent move to train with the Addicks has sparked speculation that he could return after five years away from The Valley.

Now, Charlton boss Nigel Adkins has moved to open up on the chances of bringing Henderson back.

Speaking with London News Online, Adkins has admitted that the club could need to add some cover further down the line, but remained coy on the chances of Henderson returning.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Maybe we just need to get a bit of experienced cover further down the line. We’ll see what happens.

“There are a lot of things going on behind the scenes.”

With Adkins refusing to rule out the chances of a move for Henderson and stating they could need further cover in goal, it will be interesting to see if Henderson’s stint training with the League One side materialises into a permanent deal.

Adkins’ current goalkeeping options

Summer signing Craig MacGillivray has started the season as Charlton’s go-to option in goal.

With young shot-stopper Ashley Maynard-Brewer out on loan, fellow youngster Nathan Harness has been the club’s number two.

Given that MacGillivray is the only option with a solid amount of senior experience, it could be wise for someone like Henderson to come in while the younger options continue their development either with the Addicks’ academy or out on loan.