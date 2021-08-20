Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom is attracting attention from Greek Super League side Panathinaikos, according to Greek news outlet Sportime.

Middlesbrough’s Akpom is likely to depart this summer after failing to make an impression on manager Neil Warnock. There was previous interest from Besiktas in Turkey, whilst there were also links to fellow Championship sides Millwall, QPR, and Bristol City, as well as League One Charlton Athletic.

Nothing has materialised beyond interest as of yet. But those aforementioned sides do now face competition from Greek side Panathinaikos.

How likely is the move?

Middlesbrough are believed to be listening to offers for Akpom, but they would prefer the striker to leave on loan, as opposed to a permanent deal.

Things haven’t necessarily worked out for the former Arsenal man since making the switch to the Riverside. Despite starting his Boro career well with two goals in his first two games last season, he scored just another three over the next 36 fixtures.

Therefore, Warnock is looking to revitalise his forward line by loaning out Akpom and bringing in a new face or two.

However, they are short on numbers up front with only Akpom and new signing Uche Ikpeazu at Warnock’s disposal. Middlesbrough may want to bring in a player before allowing Akpom to leave.

It wouldn’t also be a change of scenery for the player, having played in Greece with PAOK prior to joining the Teessiders.

Thoughts

Akpom doesn’t look to fit in at Middlesbrough and it makes sense for all parties if he is allowed to leave on loan. Warnock definitely doesn’t fancy him and so he is expected to leave.

There is potential there, but Warnock needs a quick fix in a bid to improve his side and achieve their goal of finishing in the Championship top six.