Swindon Town have signed Jayden Mitchell-Lawson following his departure from Derby County.

Swindon Town have snapped up the youngster on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Mitchell-Lawson, who is 21-years-old, was released by Derby at the end of last season.

He has now returned to where his career started at Swindon.

Swindon pleased with the signing

Swindon’s Director of Football Ben Chorley said: “Jayden has been working with us for a couple of weeks now. Improving his fitness, his strength and getting over the injury that he had. He’s shown excellent application and has responded very well to the training regime.”

“Ben Garner has worked with Jayden before so knows his character, and we feel he brings a different dynamic to the squad. He is a player that came through our youth setup and we’re pleased to welcome him home.”

Career to date

Mitchell-Lawson began his career in the academy at Swindon but was lured away by Derby in January 2016 and has since been a regular for the Rams at various youth levels over the past few years.

He went on to play twice for the Championship side at first-team level.

Bristol Rovers loans

The midfielder has had two separate loan spells at Bristol Rovers on loan over recent seasons and will have picked up experience from his time at the Memorial Ground.

Mitchell-Lawson is now back at Swindon and will boost their attacking options for this campaign.

He could make his debut away at Salford City tomorrow.