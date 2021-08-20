Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison is unlikely to join Doncaster Rovers on loan.

Doncaster Free Press reporter Liam Hoden has poured cold water on speculation linking the Sheffield United man with Doncaster Rovers (see tweet below).

Understandably I get a lot of questions about Jebbison. It doesn't look likely that he'll end up with Rovers. There's a bit of a disconnect from those involved over where they want him to go. The higher-ups appear to be pushing for him to go to the sister club in Belgium #drfc https://t.co/WKtlPrHpst — Liam Hoden (@liamhoden) August 19, 2021

Jebbison, who is 18-years-old, is a man in-demand at the moment.

Hoden says ‘it doesn’t look likely’ that he will end up at the Keepmoat Stadium though.

Sunderland and Burton Albion have been credited with an interest in the youngster as well in this transfer window, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Career so far

The teenager started his career in Canada in the ANB Futbol academy before relocating with his family to England four years ago.

He joined Sheffield United’s academy in 2018 and has since been a regular for their youth sides over the past few seasons.

Jebbison also spent time away on loan in non-league at Chorley during the first-half of the last campaign before returning to Bramall Lane.

The striker was handed his senior debut for the Blades in a Premier League clash against Crystal Palace in May before he started a week later and scored against Everton.

What next

Jebbison obviously has options in England with Sunderland and Burton linked.

Hoden suggests the hierarchy at Sheffield United could push him to their sister club Beerschot in Belgium though so his situation hangs in the balance right now.