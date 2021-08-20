Wycombe Wanderers are yet to meet Morecambe’s valuation for defender Sam Lavelle, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Won’t be until meet the valuation … shocked that such a small gap has left this dragging on … but hey ho https://t.co/2NruVtS9Cq — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 19, 2021

Wycombe Wanderers are keen to lure the centre-back down south before the end of the transfer window.

However, the Chairboys have not met his price tag yet and he remains in the North West for the time being.

Nixon claims there is only a ‘small gap’ between the two parties.

Read: Wycombe Wanderers-linked striker joins fellow League One side

Key player for Morecambe

Lavelle, who is 24-years-old, played a key role in Morecambe’s promotion from League Two last season.

He has been a big player for the Shrimps since his move there in 2017 and has made 146 appearances in all competitions to date.

Career so far

Lavelle started his career at Blackburn Rovers and rose up through the academy of the Championship side.

He was a regular for Rovers at youth levels but didn’t manage to make the step up into their first-team and was released in 2016.

The ex-Scotland youth international was subsequently snapped up by Bolton Wanderers and spent 12 months on the books with the Trotters.

However, Lavelle left after that year and became a free agent again before Morecambe took a gamble on him.

Read: Morecambe loan man from last season joins new club

Thoughts?

He would be a great signing for Wycombe if they coughed up the fee Stephen Robinson’s side want.

Lavelle is young, played a lot of games so far in his career and has the potential to get even better in the future.