Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is close to finalising his move to Arsenal, reports Football Insider.

Ramsdale, 23, has reportedly passed his Arsenal medical and agreed to a five-year deal with the Gunners, as per Football Insider, with the club hopeful that he can feature v Chelsea this weekend.

The transfer has been a long time in the making and here we look at two positives and two negatives for Sheffield United as they look set to lose their no.1.

Positive – Transfer fee

Arsenal are reportedly offering £28million for Ramsdale. A fee above £30million was previously thought to be the Blades’ valuation but after some back and forth, it seems like the Gunners have secured a transfer deal in the region of £28million which would give Sheffield United a near £10million profit on the goalkeeper.

It’s a healthy transfer sum for a club who’ve spent poorly on a lot of transfers in the past few seasons and fans will be hopeful that it’ll give Slavisa Jokanovic some much-needed funds to invest in his side after their disappointing start to the campaign.

Positive – Time to move on

Ramsdale’s exit also allows Sheffield United to move on from what’s been a long and drawn out transfer saga. It could’ve ended quite nastily after it was suggested that Ramsdale was ready to hand in a transfer request (Daily Mirror, 15.08) to seal his move to the Emirates, but a move has since come about relatively quickly.

But the Blades have seemingly sanctioned his sale after a summer of links between Ramsdale and Arsenal and they look to be getting a decent transfer sum.

Negative – Goalkeeper crisis

Ramsdale was absent from Sheffield United’s last outing v West Brom, with Michael Verrips coming into the starting line up.

The Dutchman undoubtedly struggled as the Baggies put four in the back of his net and Jokanovic might now be wondering whether he has a goalkeeping crisis on his hands – Simon Moore departed the club earlier in the summer too, with Verrips and Wes Foderingham now his only options.

Negative – More to follow?

Ramsdale isn’t the only name to be linked with a move away from Bramall Lane this summer. Sander Berge has been heavily linked with the likes of Arsenal too, with names like George Baldock also having seen transfer rumours crop up.

With Ramsdale’s exit imminent, clubs might now believe that Sheffield United are open to selling their star players and soon enough we could see yet more serious interest mount in names like Berge for example – it’d be a huge blow for Jokanovic to see an influx of departures so close to the end of the transfer window.