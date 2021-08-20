Charlton Athletic have been taking a look at Corey Blackett-Taylor on trial.

Charlton Athletic have been linked with a move for the winger recently and it turns out he has been training with them for the past couple of weeks, as per a report by London News Online.

Blackett-Taylor, who is 23-years-old, parted company with Tranmere Rovers at the end of last season.

He remains a free agent and will be hoping to earn a deal with the Addicks.

Read: Five player Charlton Athletic could sign before the end of the transfer window

Wigan Athletic trial

The attacker has previously had a trial at Wigan Athletic this summer but the fellow League One side decided against offering him a contract.

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins has commented on the situation: “He’s a player that I’m aware of. He did very well when he was at Aston Villa and England. There’s a lot of players that we like out there.”

Career to date

Blackett-Taylor rose up through the academy at Aston Villa and was a regular for their youth sides before going on to play twice for their first-team.

He also had a loan spell away in League Two at Walsall to get some experience under his belt before leaving Villa Park in 2019.

Read: Charlton Athletic boss provides transfer update

Tranmere spell

Tranmere swooped in to sign him a couple of years ago and he scored a combined eight goals over the past two seasons for the Whites.

Charlton are now casting an eye over him and it will be interesting to see if they sign him.