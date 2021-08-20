Blackburn Rovers briefly looked at Rangers new boy Juninho Bacuna, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Looked at Bacuna … only briefly … no biggie https://t.co/MbFim1PScl — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 19, 2021

Blackburn Rovers had a look at the midfielder who Huddersfield Town have now sold.

Bacuna, who is 24-years-old, has ended his three-year association with the Terriers, as announced by their official club website.

Nixon says he was a player who emerged on Tony Mowbray’s radar for a brief period but the Lancashire side will now have to look elsewhere for signings between now and the end of the window.

Huddersfield spell

Bacuna joined Huddersfield in 2018 on an initial three-year deal from FC Groningen.

Huddersfield were relegated from the Premier League in Bacuna’s first season at the club but he has since impressed for them in the Championship.

He managed 12 goals in 107 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions since his move to England.

Bacuna, who is the brother of Cardiff City’s Leandro Bacuna, started his career at Groningan and broke into their first-team as a youngster before making 93 appearances.

Blackburn still have time left in the window to bring in some more players and there is no doubt they could do with some more bodies in their squad.

You can see why they had a little look at Bacuna. He is a decent age, has experience of playing in the Championship and only had a year left on his deal at Huddersfield.

However, Rangers have swooped in quick and have boosted their midfield by luring him up to Scotland.