Charlton Athletic striker Conor Washington is ‘unlikely to recover’ from a back injury before his side’s League One clash v Wigan Athletic this weekend, reports Richard Cawley.

The Northern Ireland striker was forced off prematurely in his side’s 2-1 loss v MK Dons last time out and now South London Press reporter Cawley says that the striker is set to miss out on this weekend’s fixture.

He tweeted:

Conor Washington unlikely to recover from his back injury in time for Saturday's match against Wigan. Ben Purrington expected to be back in full training next week. #cafc — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) August 19, 2021

The Addicks have endured a tough start to the League One season.

Nigel Adkins’ side were expected to be contenders in the third-tier this season and they still have plenty of time to turn their season around, but so far they’ve claimed just one point from their opening three games.

They go into this weekend’s clash v 13th-place Wigan in 20th – still in search of their first win of the season after back-to-back 2-1 losses in League One.

Washington’s absence is a blow for Adkins but the Charlton boss could soon welcome back Ben Purrington – Cawley goes on to explain how the defender is set to resume full training next week having not featured since the back end of July.

Two players who couldn’t return to action soon enough for the struggling Addicks, but a win v Wigan this weekend could really kick-start their campaign.