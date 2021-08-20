Coventry City and Stoke City want to sign QPR defender Todd Kane, according to a report by Football Insider.

The right-back is expected to leave QPR before the end of the transfer window having been frozen out by Mark Warburton.

Kane, who is 27-years-old, has been given the green light by the Hoops to head out the exit door this summer.

Coventry and Stoke could both hand him an escape route as they both hunt for a right-back.

What would he offer Coventry or Stoke?

Kane is an experienced defender at Championship level and would provide the pair some more competition and depth at full-back.

He still has another year left on his contract at QPR but has been playing for their Under-23s side over recent times – which does suggests he is fit.

Lost his place

The ex-England youth international joined the Hoops a couple of years ago and has since made 60 appearances from them in all competitions. However, he lost his place to Osman Kakay last term.

Chelsea academy graduate

Kane started out at Chelsea but never made a senior appearance for the London club.

Instead, the defender had loan spells away from Stamford Bridge at Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest, NEC Nijmegen, FC Groningen and Oxford United to gain experience.

His final loan stint away from Chelsea came at Hull City before QPR swooped in.