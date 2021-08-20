Bradford City loanee from last season Bryce Hosannah could be on the move again this summer from Leeds United.

The defender may well be leaving Leeds United before the end of the transfer window, as detailed in a report by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Hosannah, who is 22-years-old, has been the subject of enquiries from clubs in League One.

He is way down the pecking order at Elland Road and has never made a senior appearance for Marcelo Bielsa’ side.



Read: Player released by Bradford City finds club for this season

Bradford spell

Leeds gave him the green light to leave on loan for the first time last September and Bradford won the race for his signature.

He went on to play 11 games for the Bantams in all competitions last season, eight of which came in the league.

However, he sustained an injury in December which turned out to end his time at Valley Parade.

More about him



Hosannah is from London and played in the academy at Crystal Palace as a youngster.

He was released by the Eagles in 2017 and was subsequently moved up north after being signed by Leeds.

The full-back has been a regular for the Whites’ development squad but hasn’t been able to make the step up to senior level.



Read: Bradford City loan man from last season finds new club

What next

Clubs in League One are said to be keen and have enquired about his availability.

It is a distinct possibility that Hosannah will be leaving Leeds before the end of the month.