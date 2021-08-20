Swansea City trio Morgan Whittaker, Liam Cullen and Oli Cooper could all leave the club this month, claims a report from Swansea Independent.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin could send a trio of first-team names out on loan before the closure of the transfer window this month.

Jordan Garrick has already completed a loan move to Plymouth Argyle and now Swansea Independent claim that all of Whittaker, Cullen and Cooper could follow him in the next couple of weeks.

They report that Whittaker has been told he ‘will not immediately feature’ in Martin’s plans in South Wales this season and that Cooper was informed that he too will ‘have to leave’ to play first-team football, with Cullen another ‘possible’ exit – either on loan or permanently.

The Swans have endured a tough month so far – Steve Cooper’s exit was a surprising one, coming close to the start of the season and subsequently sending the Swans on a rushed managerial search before the start of the new campaign.

They missed out on first-choice replacement John Eustace who decided to remain at QPR but landed an exciting appointment in Martin, who impressed with MK Dons in League One last season.

He’s since been busy implementing his style on his new side and reforming the squad, with George Byers and Garrick among the more recent departures and Ethan Laird coming in on loan from Manchester United after a loan spell with Martin in Milton Keynes last time round.

More look set for the exit door at the Swansea.com Stadium with less than two weeks left of the summer transfer window, and the likes of Whittaker, Cooper and Cullen could all land exciting moves as they vie for a place in Martin’s Swansea set-up.