BBC reporter Andrew Moon says Portsmouth ‘cannot afford to sell’ Ronan Curtis on deadline day, and that any Championship club ‘that wants him needs to move a good few days before the window closes’.

Curtis, 25, has been an in-demand name for some time. He was closely linked with a Championship move this time last summer but found himself playing in a third League One season with Portsmouth, where he netted 10 goals and grabbed seven assists.

Interest in the Republic of Ireland man has resurfaced this summer. Yesterday, reports emerged linking Preston North End with the winger whilst claiming that both Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City were still keen.

But Moon has taken to Twitter to explain that Pompey won’t sell up late in the window, and that if any of Blackburn, Cardiff or Preston want to sign Curtis this summer then they’ll need to move sooner rather than later:

The issue with Ronan Curtis is that #Pompey cannot afford to sell him on 31st August when there's no time to find a replacement. Any Championship club that wants him needs to move a good few days before the window closes — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) August 19, 2021

Curtis has been patient with Portsmouth in recent seasons. He’s had definite suitors in the Championship and some of them long-term in the likes of Cardiff and Blackburn, and he could finally get his move in the coming weeks.

A price tag of between £1million and £2million has been reported by LancsLive, and it’s a decent price for a player who’s proved so prolific in League One over the past few years – Curtis has scored 10 or more League One goals in each of his three seasons at Fratton Park but it yet to get off the mark in what is now his fourth.

He’s a player with potential but at 25 he’ll be hoping to get his Championship move soon, though clubs will need to act fast with Pompey unwilling to sell late on in the window.