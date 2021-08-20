Sheffield Wednesday winger Andre Green has completed a permanent move to Slovakian outfit SK Slovan Bratislava.

Green, 23, joins Slovan Bratislava for an undisclosed fee after just eight months as a Sheffield Wednesday player.

The former Aston Villa man started the last season as a free agent but was handed a lifeline by the Owls at the start of the year.

He went on to feature 11 times in the Championship as Sheffield Wednesday finished rock-bottom of the league and he made two League One appearances this time round.

But reports surfaced late yesterday claiming that Green was heading for Slovakian top flight side Slovan Bratislava and soon after, the club confirmed the move.

It’s a strange move that’s come out of the blue but on the whole, Wednesday fans think it’s good business from the club.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Green’s departure: