Sheffield Wednesday winger Andre Green has completed a permanent move to Slovakian outfit SK Slovan Bratislava.

Green, 23, joins Slovan Bratislava for an undisclosed fee after just eight months as a Sheffield Wednesday player.

The former Aston Villa man started the last season as a free agent but was handed a lifeline by the Owls at the start of the year.

He went on to feature 11 times in the Championship as Sheffield Wednesday finished rock-bottom of the league and he made two League One appearances this time round.

But reports surfaced late yesterday claiming that Green was heading for Slovakian top flight side Slovan Bratislava and soon after, the club confirmed the move.

It’s a strange move that’s come out of the blue but on the whole, Wednesday fans think it’s good business from the club.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Green’s departure:

Green would have been a player that would have just picked up a wage something we’ve done for years . Im all for this it it’s the new way #swfc #wawaw good luck Andre — The wednesday way (@GethitGetup) August 19, 2021

Feel a bit for Green. Definitely a player in there but clearly needs confidence and games. We have plenty of options so no guarantee he'll get it with us. The boo boys will have to find a new scapegoat. #swfc — Chris Emsell (@Christoph0512) August 19, 2021

#swfc not a dig at the player, but we have more than enough options in his position.

Kudos to Darren Moore & Chansiri – to make money on players like Börner & Green, players that weren't going to get regular game time as the season wore on – is good for the club + wages savings. — Daz (@TheDazzler43) August 19, 2021

Moving Andre Green on and getting a fee for him is another good bit of business by #swfc — Peter Dadswell (@Dadders) August 19, 2021

Not shocked by green going tbh. #swfc — Barx (@sam31405869) August 19, 2021

Andre Green leaving League One football for Europa League football, you can’t blame him #swfc — JBH (@JBH_swfc) August 19, 2021

Good luck to Green, thought it would have worked out better for him but he isn’t in our first choice 11 so probably best for all #swfc — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) August 19, 2021