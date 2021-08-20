West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers ‘will’ sign a season-long loan deal with Championship rivals Stoke City today, as per John Percy.

Sawyers, 29, is set to join Stoke City on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

The St Kitts and Nevis midfielder has been with the Baggies since joining from Brentford in 2019 and has racked up 62 league appearances for the club, including 19 in the Premier League last season.

He’s featured once in the Championship under Valerien Ismael but now looks set to join the Potters on a season-long loan at some point today – Telegraph reporter Percy tweeted last night: