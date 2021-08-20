Manchester United midfielder James Garner is ‘in talks’ over a new deal at Old Trafford, and is keen on a loan return to Nottingham Forest this month claims Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

Garner, 20, spent last season on loan in the Championship. He featured for both Watford and Nottingham Forest and impressed with the latter, scoring four goals in 20 league outings.

Since, Garner has been strongly linked with another loan move with all of Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Stoke City and Swansea City having been closely linked of late.

But Garner’s loan move hit an impasse after he rejected a contract offer from the club, who in turn decided that they wouldn’t loan Garner out until he signed a new deal.

Now though, Dorsett reports that Garner and United are now discussing an extension to his deal which expires next summer, and that Forest are a ‘strong possibility’ with the player keen on returning to the City Ground: