Leeds United were humbled in their opening game of the Premier League season. They suffered a 5-1 drubbing at Manchester United.

Leeds United saw their high-impact game torn apart and their hard-working midfield simply over-ran.

That midfield has often been said to be one of the weaker parts at Elland Road. One name mentioned as a possible target has been Huddersfield Town starlet Lewis O’Brien.

Lewis O’Brien interest – the back story

Amidst a need for a new cog in Bielsa’s engine room, Huddersfield Town youngster O’Brien has been a name bandied around in the media.

This news has been bouncing around for a while but is no closer to completion. Leeds United are said to have already made a bid but it is nowhere near Town’s valuation of their 22-year-old midfield star.

Local reporter Graham Smyth has said O’Brien is a “player Leeds actually like.” The Express, as did other sources, reported earlier this week that a £7million fee had been agreed for the young Terrier.

This is something that Sun man Alan Nixon disputed yesterday evening on Twitter:

No fee agreed … despite some of the tripe put out on Tuesday 😳 https://t.co/gyMiflyEUZ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 19, 2021

Thoughts?

Nixon is a man whose time in journalism means that he has accumulated a wealth of sources that prime him with information.

To come out on social media and state the above so vigorously means shows a degree of certainty of opinion.

Nixon’s denial that a fee has been agreed between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town flies in the face of comments from earlier this week that a fee had been agreed.

Huddersfield Town are sticking by their valuation of O’Brien who is an important asset at the John Smith’s Stadium. They won’t want to part with him on the cheap.

However, with Nixon categorically stating no fee has been agreed, time is of the essence on this one.

There are only 12 days left to get this deal sorted. Once those 12 days are gone, the current transfer window will close until January.