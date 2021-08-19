Middlesbrough are set to sign Billericay Town Toyosi Olusanya, with the forward set to join up with the first-team squad, according to a report by The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough are light in numbers in forward areas with just two strikers and a handful of wingers with little experience at manager Neil Warnock’s disposal. Uche Ikpeazu and Chuba Akpom are the only two senior number nines, but the latter looks set to leave on loan.

Out wide Middlesbrough have played youngsters Djed Spence and Isaiah Jones in recent weeks. Spence is a natural right-back, whereas Jones had played just one game for the Teessiders prior to the current campaign.

Therefore Warnock is looking to strengthen up the top end of the pitch and has identified Olusanya as potential signing.

The 23-year-old seems increasingly likely to sign for Middlesbrough, with Billericay Town manager Kevin Watson confirming he would soon be joining the Championship club.

A report from The Northern Echo however states that Olusanya will be fighting for a place in the first-team as opposed to playing for the U23 side. Initially it was thought that he would be playing in the academy setup, but Warnock has been impressed with the scouting reports and video footage of the player and so wants him around the seniors.

Olusanya has plied his trade in non-league for the majority of his footballing career. However, he did turn out in one game for Wimbledon in League Two back in 2016, and scored in his only appearance in the EFL in a 1-0 win over Newport County.

Thoughts

This is definitely a low risk signing for Middlesbrough. Given his non-league pedigree and minimal or lack of a transfer fee, Middlesbrough could certainly have done some shrewd business here if this gets over the line.

Warnock being impressed with a player is no mean feat and for the veteran to want Olusanya in the first-team picture certainly speaks volumes. Boro are short in numbers up top and so any addition will be a welcome one.