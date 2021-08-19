Huddersfield Town fans do not need to look too far into the past to see their side in the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town fans, pragmatic as they are, will know that the current side is far removed from that side.

Last season saw the Terriers floundering at the wrong end of the Championship table. They eventually finished in 20th place.

A win, a loss and a draw this season sees them settled in 16th after their opening three games.

They will need all hands on deck at the John Smith’s Stadium over the next 43 games.

They could be facing those 43 games one man down if the following piece of transfer news turns out to be true:

Rangers have agreed a deal for Huddersfield midfielder Juninho Bacuna. #htafc #RangersFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 19, 2021

Juninho Bacuna – valuable to Huddersfield Town cause

Huddersfield Town’s last two Championship campaigns have seen Bacuna prove his worth for the Terriers.

He has featured in 107 games for the West Yorkshire outfit to press, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists.

81 of those games, 11 goals and those nine assists have come in two Championship campaigns. Last season he scored five and provided four in 43 games; six goals and five assists coming the season before.

Comment: Bacuna leaving will deepen Terriers’ struggles

Should the above news from sports journalist Pete O’Rourke be confirmed, it will hit Huddersfield Town hard in the coming season.

He’s been a big part of their Championship success over the last couple of seasons and is a big part of their midfield.

Should Bacuna head north of the border to Rangers, it will be a big loss to the Terriers. Not only that, it will have a big effect on their season.

The inconsistencies that plagued them last time out have been evident over their opening three fixtures. Those traits often take time to iron out.

Juninho Bacuna leaving for Rangers will see Huddersfield Town short-handed. It will also deepen the struggles that they will face over the coming months.