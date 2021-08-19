Matty Longstaff has been linked with both Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers amid speculation regarding a loan move away from Newcastle United.

The Magpies’ academy graduate made an impressive breakthrough into the senior picture at St. James’ Park.

However, he has found his first-team action limited under Steve Bruce, opening the door for him to pick up game time and continue his development out on loan away from Newcastle United.

As a result, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers have both been mentioned as potential suitors for Longstaff.

A temporary switch to the Championship could be best for Longstaff as he looks for a chance to play for senior football. The energetic midfielder is a talented player, but Steve Bruce has options ahead of him in the pecking order at Newcastle.

Bramall Lane or Ewood Park could be good places to prove his ability.

Despite their slow start to the season, Slavisa Jokanovic will be looking to turn around the Blades’ fortunes and rise up the table, so a role in a promotion push could do the world of good.

As for Tony Mowbray’s Rovers, Premier League prodigies Harvey Elliott, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jarrad Branthwaite were all sent to Ewood Park on loan last season as Blackburn proves to be a good place for young loanees to continue their development.

Amid the links with United and Rovers, here’s a glimpse of what Longstaff has in his arsenal: