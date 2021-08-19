Rodrigo Muniz is currently in Spain and due to land in London on Tuesday ahead of his proposed move to Fulham, reports Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande.

Muniz, 20, is closing in on his move from Flamengo to Fulham. It’s been a while in the making but proceedings have been moving along nicely in the past week or so – Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the necessary paperwork had been finalised and that a fee in the region of €8million was agreed, and now Casagrande has this update:

Na Espanha, Rodrigo Muniz deu entrada nos documentos para poder viajar para a Inglaterra e, enfim, se apresentar ao Fulham. A previsão é que o atacante ex-Flamengo desembarque em Londres na terça-feira. Lembrando valores da venda: € 8 milhões, cerca de R$ 50 milhões, por 75%. — Venê Casagrande (@venecasagrande) August 19, 2021

Muniz will become Marco Silva’s third signing in charge of Fulham. He’s managed to oversee the free signing of Paulo Gazzaniga and the marquee one of Harry Wilson.

The signing of Muniz is another decent transfer fee spent by Fulham following their relegation from the Premier League and so far, so good for Silva in his new job.

His side remain unbeaten in the Championship having claimed seven points from their opening three games of the season, beating Millwall 2-1 at The Den in midweek.

Whether or not Muniz will be in starting contention straight away remains to be seen though. The striker is coming a long way from home to join Fulham and it’ll undoubtedly take him time to settle in, and time to adapt to the English game.

But he looks a prospect nevertheless and in names like Aleksandar Mitrovic, Muniz has a proven striker to learn from.

See some of Muniz’s highlights here.