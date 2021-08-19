Nottingham Forest are said to be eyeing up a move for Boavista’s U.S. international full-back Reggie Cannon.

Reports emerged from The Telegraph stating Nottingham Forest are sizing up an “ambitious” move for the full-back.

Chris Hughton currently has Jordi Osei-Tutu, Jordan Gabriel and Carl Jenkinson available as options at right-back. However, Gabriel is fielding interest from Sunderland and Blackpool and Jenkinson has been told he can move on.

Amid the links between Cannon and the City Ground club, we take a closer look at the situation:

What is Cannon’s reported price tag?

A rumoured fee was not mentioned in The Telegraph’s report revealing Forest’s interest.

However, Transfermarkt has the U.S. international valued at £3.6m, with a hefty four years still remaining on his Boavista contract.

How much is the player earning?

As per Salary Sport, Cannon is one of the top earners with the Liga Portugal side.

It is said that he earns £19,000-a-week and a total of £988,000-a-year.

What would Cannon offer for Nottingham Forest?

Cannon is an athletic full-back, often looking to push beyond the wingers and help out in the attack. He possesses the speed and energy to get up and down the right-hand side and recover when called upon.

As well as being forward-thinking, the 23-year-old is defensively sound, often looking to cut out passes and block efforts.

His ability to play as either a right-back or right-wing back would give Hughton the option to operate with either a back four or back five. So far this season, he has opted for a four-at-the-back formation.