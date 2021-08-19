Former Birmingham City midfielder Alen Halilovic has today followed the official Instagram page of Reading – but is a potential move in the offing?

Halilovic, 25, left Birmingham City following the expiry of his contract earlier in the summer.

Lee Bowyer’s side were keen to extend his deal and remained in talks following his exit, though it seems like that avenue has all-but closed.

Now though, Halilovic has got fans talking on Twitter after @RFCLatest shared the news that Halilovic had followed Reading on Instagram:

Croatian midfielder Alen Halilovic has today followed Reading FC on Instagram having been previously linked with a move to the club.#readingfc pic.twitter.com/OT2tFq91zy — RFC Latest (@RFCLatest) August 19, 2021

St Andrew’s stand-off

Bowyer revealed that Birmingham City had made a ‘good offer’ to keep Halilovic at the club beyond last season. The player though returned to his native Croatia to work on his fitness and soon after, links to Hadjuk Split emerged.

The midfielder, who scored once in 17 Championship outings for Blues last time round, has also been linked with the likes of Galatasaray and Panathinaikos – and Reading too.

Royal links

Just last week, Reading Chronicle confirmed that Halilovic was one of three midfield players on the Royals’ transfer radar.

It seemed a distant link at the time but now that Halilovic has followed Instagram’s Reading page, it suggests that this could be a move that is materialising.

It’s a facet of the modern game but social media can tell us a lot about potential transfers and such, and so Halilovic following the club on Instagram could be a big indicator that he’s in discussions with the club following his prior links to Berkshire.