St Patrick’s Athletic have signed former Coventry City defender Jak Hickman following his departure from Bolton Wanderers.

The Irish side have announced the deal on their official club website.

Hickman, who is 22-years-old, was released by Bolton Wanderers at the end of last season.

He has said he has spoken to other clubs in England over the course of the summer as a free agent.

New home

However, the full-back has now made the switch to Ireland.

He has said: “It’s good to be here. My season finished in May and spoke to other clubs in England but I heard about the opportunity to come over here and it was one that I couldn’t pass up on.

“It’s a different experience for me and I’m looking forward to a new chapter.”

Coventry spell

Hickman rose up through the academy at Coventry and was a key player for them at various youth levels before going on to play twice for their first-team.

He also had loan spells away from the Sky Blues at Mickleover Sports, Ashton United, Hereford, Redditch United and Bromsgrove Sporting to gain experience.

Bolton move

Bolton came calling last summer and he played seven times for Ian Evatt’s side in all competitions last term, as well as having a spell out on loan in the National League at King’s Lynn Town.

He was released by the Trotters after their promotion to League One and has now found a new club in St. Pat’s.