Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers has revealed Hillsborough was the only place he wanted to move once he learned of the club’s interest.

Following his departure from Swansea City, midfielder George Byers sealed a switch to League One outfit Sheffield Wednesday.

The move brought the 25-year-old’s five-year affiliation with the Swans to an end, marking the start of a new chapter in his career.

Now, speaking with the media, Byers has opened up about the interest he attracted from elsewhere and how he felt when first learning of Wednesday’s interest.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Wednesday new boy stated that once he learned of the club’s interest, it was the “only place” he wanted to move.

Byers went on to add that the pull of the club’s supporters and atmosphere also played a big role in his decision to join the club amid interest from elsewhere.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“When the opportunity came about and it started to progress, I was clear this was the only place I wanted to come.

“It’s a massive club, I’ve played here before and the atmosphere is ridiculously good.

“For me, that’s massive, I want to play in front of big crowds every week. Speaking to the manager, his ambitions matched my ambitions, we want to push to get back into the Championship and then hopefully look to push again.”

Having completed his desired move to Hillsborough, it will be interesting to see if Byers can fulfil his goal of helping Sheffield Wednesday make an immediate return to the second-tier.

Byers’ start to life with Wednesday

After making his first appearance in a substitute outing vs Doncaster Rovers, in which he provided an assist, Byers was handed his first start against Fleetwood Town.

The Scot put in a decent performance in midfield, often sitting deeper to let the influential Barry Bannan push on.