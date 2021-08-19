Swansea City could let young attacker Morgan Whittaker leave on loan, according to reports.

Back in the January transfer window, Swansea City swooped in to bring Morgan Whittaker to the Liberty Stadium from Championship rivals Derby County.

The 20-year-old has gone on to play 16 times for the Swans since, notching up three appearances in their first four outings of the campaign.

However, it has now emerged from Wales Online that Russell Martin could let Whittaker leave on loan.

It is said that Martin has held talks with players over their futures at the club, with young striker Whittaker among the players who could be allowed to leave on a temporary basis.

Ollie Cooper and Dan Williams are also mentioned as potential loan departures as Martin looks to give his young stars a shot at more senior experience.

With less than two weeks remaining of the summer transfer window, it will be interesting to see if Whittaker departs on a temporary basis before the end of the month.

Swansea’s current attacking options

Whittaker has mainly featured as a striker this season but can operate on the wing or in attacking midfield.

Russell Martin could do with another option at striker, with Joel Piroe, Kyle Joseph and Liam Cullen currently at his disposal.

A temporary departure for Whittaker would mean another attacking option is definitely required, but a swoop for another striker regardless of the youngster’s transfer fate would be best.