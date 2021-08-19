Plymouth Argyle have completed the loan signing of Swansea City’s Jordan Garrick.

Plymouth Argyle have brought the winger to Home Park on a season-long loan deal, as announced by their official club website.

Garrick, who is 23-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan in League One with Swindon Town.

He has now been given the green light to leave Swansea once again.

Fresh challenge

Plymouth boss, Ryan Lowe, is pleased to have got him: “Jordan is one we have highlighted for a while. He’s a fantastic kid, fantastic player – very tricky, very direct, very pacey.

“He can take a man on, he can pick a pass, he can pick a cross and more importantly he can score a goal. We’re really looking forward to having him.”

He has become the ninth signing of the summer for the Pilgrims and has been given the number 14 shirt.

Garrick caught the eye on loan at Swindon last term despite their relegation to League Two. He scored twice in 14 games during his stint in Wiltshire.

Career to date

The Jamaican-born attacker started his career for Yorkshire-based non-league side Ossett Albion before joining Swansea in 2015.

He has gone on to break into the Swans’ first-team and has made 19 appearances for the Championship outfit in all competitions, chipping in with three goals.

They gave him a new deal until 2023 in March whilst he was out on loan at Swindon.