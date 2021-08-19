Walsall midfielder Rory Holden will see a surgeon for specialist care on his leg injury, which has kept him sidelined since last season.

The 23-year-old will be undergoing specialist care in order to get a accurate time-frame for his return from injury.

Holden has endured a rough 2021, having made only two first-team appearances since the start of the calendar year and is yet to be named in any of Matt Taylor’s squads this season.

Before his injury, Holden was having a successful season at The Banks’s Stadium – picking up eight goal contributions in just 19 starts for the Saddlers.

It was believed the midfielder was in contention to start in last weekend’s defeat against Forest Green Rovers – but another setback meant Holden had to miss out once again.

The trip to a surgeon is another blow for Holden and Walsall, but should help provide a definitive answer of when he will be back playing.

Taylor told The Express and Star about the decision for Holden to see a surgeon:

“He is going to see a surgeon, as and when we have an update, I will let you know. The physios have been dealing with it, and hopefully we will have some answers in the next seven to 10 days.”

Walsall have struggled so far this season, picking up just one point from their opening three games but the return of Holden could help them kick-start their season.

To add to Walsall’s injury woes, there is also concerns over goalkeeper, Joss Labadie who was absent from Tuesday’s draw against Scunthorpe.

Taylor said of his absence:

“Joss has an issue with his quad. It will be touch and go whether he is available for the weekend. What we can’t do is take a risk and rush him back too soon.

“His pre-season was disrupted by Covid and we have to make sure we have Joss for the duration of the season.”

Walsall travel to newly promoted Hartlepool Town this weekend.