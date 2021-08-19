Shrewsbury Town have completed the loan signing of Khanya Leshabela from Leicester City.

Shrewsbury Town have brought the youngster in on a season-loan loan deal, as announced by their official club website.

Leshabela, who is 21-years-old, had a trial with Championship side Luton Town last month, as per a report by Luton Today.

The Hatters took a look at him ahead of a possible move for this season.

Read: Player released by Luton Town last year remains on trial with Doncaster Rovers

However, Nathan Jones’ side decided against getting him and Shrewsbury have now swooped in.

Career so far

Leshabela has been on the books at Leicester since 2013 and has now been sent into the Football League to get some experience under his belt.

He signed his first professional contract in 2019 and has been a key player for the Foxes’ youth teams over recent years.

Read: Former Shrewsbury Town boss returns to former club

Brendan Rodgers handed him his Premier League debut in a fixture against Sheffield United in March.

Leshabela has now linked up with Shrewsbury and will be eager to get some regular football under his belt.

Quotes from the boss

Their boss, Steve Cotterill, has said: “He’s a lad we’ve been looking at for a while. He’s been on trial with Luton for a little while and I think they were interested in a permanent deal.

“Leicester didn’t want to do that, and as it’s evolved as every transfer does, we were able to step in – we are pleased to have him.”

He could make his debut for the Shrews this weekend as they take on Plymouth Argyle at home.