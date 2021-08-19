West Brom had a pretty bad Premier League season last time around. After all, they suffered an immediate relegation.

West Brom fans had to sit and watch the Baggies take pasting after pasting, as results and fortunes tumbled.

Under new head coach Valerian Ismael, the Black Country outfit have started this season’s Championship in sparkling form. This was highlighted by a 4-0 thumping of fellow relegated side Sheffield United last time out.

One man in and amongst this early season form is West Brom striker Karlan Grant. In the three Championship fixtures so far, Grant has scored one and added an assist for Alex Mowatt in the humbling of the Blades.

‘What a win’ – Grant tweets after Blades game

Earlier today Grant tweeted the following, commenting on what was a great result against a faltering Sheffield United outfit:

What a win last night at the hawthorns🔥🔥 let’s keep this momentum going!⚽️ @WBA pic.twitter.com/rpjKP3qir7 — Karlan Grant (@karlangrant) August 19, 2021

It is a tweet that shows goalscorer (Mowatt) and assist provider (Grant) together. It also captures the former Huddersfield Town striker’s emotions after the win.

Grant’s tweet was picked up on by Baggies fans, here are some of their replies to what he posted:

Fantastic performance again by all of you but particularly impressed with your work rate last night and have no doubt the goals are going to start coming — Andy Lamb (@ChopseyWBA) August 19, 2021

great team performance, but a special mention to you as well KG, workrate was phenominal and the assist for Alex was 👌. see ya Saturday 💙🤍 — Bagster1971 (@bagster1971) August 19, 2021

You've looked rejuvenated this season. a few more goals, assists and performances like last night and you'll win over the hearts of the Albion faithful. — chris parkes (@parksey1972) August 19, 2021

Goals and Asists love it.. Keep it up 🔥👌💯 — DOOD (@DoodWBA) August 19, 2021

Comment: Baggies fans right to respond – Grant in fine form

Those West Brom fans commenting on Grant’s tweet are perfectly right to do so. The replies come from a small part of the Baggies support but these are all positive in their outlook.

The way that Karlan Grant has started this season, his electrifying form and link-up play gives them every right to be excited at the next 43 games to come.

He’s already bettered last season’s Premier League contribution for the Baggies. Next in his sights will be the 19 goals and four assists from the 2019/20 Championship – Grant’s last season with the Terriers.

The style of game that West Brom play, the players that are around him every game, that total could very well be within his reach.