Kidderminster Harriers have signed defender Geraldo Bajrami following his departure from Birmingham City, as announced by their official club website.

The centre-back has found a new home in the National League North.

Bajrami, who is 21-years-old, was released by Birmingham at the end of last season.

He has spent time on trial with Kidderminster and has done enough to earn himself a contract.

Read: Birmingham City transfer update

Happy to be at a new club

Bajrami has said: “Staff and players have made me welcome and there’s a good feeling around the club. I’m happy to be here.”

“I want to get a first full season of men’s football under my belt, and I’ve enjoyed it since I’ve been here.”

Career to date

Bajrami joined Birmingham as a youngster and rose up through the academy of the Midlands club.

He has been a regular for the Blues at various youth levels over recent years and went on to make three first-team appearances for the Championship side.

The Albania youth international then spent time out on loan in the National League at Solihull Moor in the 2019/20 season to gain experience.

Read: Birmingham City-linked free agent completes new move

New home

Kidderminster play their football in the National League North and their boss Russ Penn used to play in the Football League for the likes of Burton Albion, York City and Cheltenham Town.

They have a few ex-EFL players in their squad such as Ashley Hemmings, Keith Lowe and Omari Sterling-James.