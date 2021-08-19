Bradford City sank to their lowest league position last season since 1966. Relegation certainly looked to be on the cards.

Bradford City pulled things around and looked at one point as if they’d sneak into the play-offs before their form dropped.

They ended last season in 15th position. Despite this lowly position, the Bantams managed to convince Derek Adams to leave promoted Morecambe and drop back into League Two management.

Adams has the West Yorkshire side currently in 2nd and unbeaten in their opening three games.

Last time out, on Tuesday, the Bantams romped to a 4-1 victory at Valley Parade over a hapless Stevenage outfit.

The chief architect of that win was striker Andy Cook with a first-half hat-trick. It could have been more had Lee Angol converted from the penalty spot with the score at 1-1.

Angol is one of four Bantams who could miss Saturday’s game against Mansfield through injury.

Quartet of Bantams possibly missing for Stags game

Per the Telegraph and Argus, Adams spoke of the injury concerns ahead of the trip to Mansfield.

He mentioned that up to four players are possibly likely to miss taking part in that game.

On Lee Angol, Adams said: “Lee has gone for a scan today so we’re just waiting for the results to come back. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Adams then went on to add that there was “no update” on Levi Sutton, that Abo Eisa is likely to “be out for four weeks” and that Oskar Threlkeld “is still coming back.”

Thoughts?

It’s early in the season but racking up injuries can always hurt a side in the short term.

What Bradford City will not want is for any injury in the short term to become more protracted and end up affecting the side later in the season.

Derek Adams is a wily operator, he knows his team and will no doubt have options at hand to cover the possible absence of Lee Angol and the other three Bantams’ stars on the treatment table.