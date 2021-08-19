Preston North End have made an approach for Portsmouth star Ronan Curtis, according to reports.

Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City have also been said keen on the star winger, but the Bluebirds’ interest has been played down by manager Mick McCarthy.

Curtis revealed earlier this summer that he is eyeing a move away from Fratton Park before the window closes. However, he has remained professional, playing all 90 minutes of every Portsmouth game so far this season.

Now, it has emerged that he is attracting interest from a new club, with Preston North End linked.

As per a report from The News, the Lilywhites enquired about a potential move earlier this summer and are now looking to step up their interest in Curtis.

It is said that Portsmouth are hoping to receive £2m for the Irishman, so it will be interesting to see if Preston or any other second-tier club conjures up the money to bring him up to the Championship.

Starring for Portsmouth

Curtis has his heart set on a step up to the Championship after a thoroughly impressive three years with Pompey.

He has netted 40 goals and laid on 31 assists across all competitions for the club, notching up 146 appearances along the way.

With Danny Cowley and co bracing for the departure of their number 11, it will be interesting to see who their bring in to fill the gap left by Curtis should he seal a move away.

Portsmouth’s in-house options

If they opt against delving into the transfer market to find a replacement, Portsmouth do have some options already on the books.

Michael Jacobs, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Marcus Harness are all options out wide, but it would be hoped that the money received for Curtis will be invested into the squad.