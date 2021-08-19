Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has revealed the club “have an eye” on a deal for a new striker.

Speaking on the Hard Truth Podcast (quotes via the Peterborough Telegraph), MacAnthony confirmed Peterborough United are eyeing up a potential swoop for another attacking addition.

Posh have already bolstered their options up top with the return of former star Jack Marriott. Not only that but the club have been able to hold onto Jonson Clarke-Harris, who starred for Darren Ferguson’s side in their promotion-winning campaign.

However, the club are looking at the possibility of bolstering their attacking ranks further.

MacAnthony eluded to revealing any details on who the striker is but confirmed that they are pursuing a permanent deal.

He also stated that the club are open to remaining patient on a deal, adding that they could wait until the January transfer window to complete a deal.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We do have an eye on a new striker, but I’m not saying whether he’s from a higher or a lower league.

“We want to sign him permanently, but his club only want to loan him and we are not interested in that. It’s not a case of us panicking because we have had a few concerns.

“It might be something we push back to the January transfer window anyway.”

Posh’s striker situation

With Marriott and Clarke-Harris available, Ferguson has two strong options at striker.

Rapid youngster Ricky-Jade Jones, who looks to be a promising talent, is also a decent option. However, the Posh academy graduate suffered suspected knee ligament damage earlier this month, leaving the club a bit light on attacking options.

Siriki Dembele can also operate as a centre-forward though, while Idris Kanu, who has started to feature more on the right-hand side, also has experience of playing as a striker.