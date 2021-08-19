72Column is a brand new addition to The72’s content output, where we discuss, debate and dissect major talking points within the English Football League.

Goal-shy Sheffield United

The Blades fell to a humbling 4-0 defeat at The Hawthorns last night. Slavisa Jokanovic is still searching for his first Championship win in charge of the club and is still waiting for his side to score in the league.

They’ve drawn three blanks in their opening three Championship games and look no closer to getting off the mark – Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick started up front last night v West Brom, with the latter missing a golden oppurtunity to get Sheffield United’s maiden goal of the campaign.

Jokanovic has an attacking arsenal with a combined cost of over £50million in Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie and Lys Mousset yet opted for Sharp and McGoldrick up front last night, shining a light on just how poor the Blades’ recruitment has been in the past few years.

They host Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town this weekend and another bad performance, and another blank in front of goal, could really pile the early pressure on Jokanovic and Sheffield United.

Derby County’s new hero

Derby County meanwhile got their first win of the Championship season at Hull City last night. Wayne Rooney’s side sit in 12th after claiming four points from their opening three games of the season and have unearthed a new fan favourite in Sam Baldock.

The Englishman joined alongside Phil Jagielka ahead of the trip to Hull City and both started for the Rams – and both impressed.

Though it was Baldock who stole the show with his winning goal on 57 minutes. It was a classic poacher’s finish from the 32-year-old who was released by Reading this summer and like Colin Kazim-Richards before him, he could prove an unlikely hero for Derby County this season.

QPR’s character

Sitting in 3rd-place is a strong-looking QPR side. They claimed their second win of the season last night with a 3-2 win at Middlesbrough – a second-straight away fixture in the Championship where they’ve managed to score three goals.

But the R’s didn’t have it all that easy against Neil Warnock’s side last night. It was Boro who took the lead through Uche Ikpeazu, but QPR would pull back level through a Johnny Howson on goal before seeing Moses Odubajo sent off.

Despite that, Lyndon Dykes put QPR ahead before Matt Crooks levelled, though the show was stolen by Chris Willock who scored a 76th-minute winner – his second in as many Championship games.

QPR look like real contenders under Mark Warburton this season and last night summed up what they’re all about – fast and exciting football played by a team of quality individuals all pulling in the same direction.