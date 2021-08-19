QPR youngster Hamzad Kargbo has completed a loan move away from the club, with Southend United securing a deal.

Over the course of the summer window, QPR’s young striker Hamzad Kargbo has been consistently linked with a move away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The 19-year-old has been training with Phil Brown’s Southend United ahead of a rumoured loan move, spending a lengthy stint with the National League side.

Now, as confirmed on Southend’s official club website, Kargbo’s move to the Shrimpers is a done deal.

As confirmed by the club, Kargbo has agreed a loan deal to keep him with the Blues until the end of September.

QPR are keen for the young striker to pick up experience of senior football away from the club rather than continue playing youth team football, so it will be interesting to see how Kargbo fares in the National League.

A shot at senior action

Kargbo is yet to make his first-team debut for Rangers, so a switch to Southend will be good for his development as he looks to take the next step in his career.

The striker has made his way through the youth ranks in West London since joining from the Mass Elite Academy back in 2014.

Kargbo has featured in the FA Youth Cup for QPR’s U18s side, scoring in his only outing in the competition. He netted in a 3-1 extra-time loss to Mansfield Town’s youngsters.