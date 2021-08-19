Plymouth Argyle midfielder Danny Mayor is set for a short stint on the sidelines, as confirmed by manager Ryan Lowe.

The 30-year-old ace has been absent from Plymouth Argyle’s last two League One games, sitting out of their clashes with Gillingham and Cambridge United.

Mayor started in the Pilgrims’ season opener against Rotherham United but was forced off in the first-half of their romping 4-0 win over Peterborough United in the Carabao Cup.

Now, an update has emerged on the midfielder’s injury situation.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed Mayor is still struggling with a thigh problem.

Lowe revealed he will be absent from their upcoming clashes with Shrewsbury Town and Swansea City but could return in time for their tie with Fleetwood Town at the end of the month.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Danny Mayor’s thigh is still tight. We have had it looked at, but when you get things looked at it shows a million things.

“Dan knows his own body well. We won’t rush him because there’s no point. I will leave that with the medical team, he’s in good hands with them.”

Lowe’s midfield ranks

With Mayor out of action, Ryan Broom has featured in central midfield alongside Panutche Camara and Jordan Houghton.

Adam Randell and Conor Grant, who has featured on the left-hand side this season, are also options available to Ryan Lowe in the middle of the park.

Up next for Plymouth

Shrewsbury await the Pilgrims this weekend, with on the hunt for their first win of the campaign.

Steve Cotterill’s side sit at the bottom of the table, while Plymouth occupy 16th place after a win, draw and a loss in their first three games.