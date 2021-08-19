Derby County picked up their first league win of the season last night, beating Hull City 1-0 at the MKM Stadium.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County have now claimed four points from their opening three games of the season.

After the summer they have and are still enduring, many back the Rams for relegation from the Championship this season but they’ve so far proved plucky, having come close to a win at Posh before their win at Hull City last night.

Sam Baldock on his debut for the club scored the only goal of the game on 57 minutes. The three points leaves Derby County in 12th-place of the Championship table after three games of the season, and hands them their first clean sheet too.

How did Derby County players react online to the win?

Summer signing Ravel Morrison is quickly becoming a fan favourite – the former Manchester United youngster has started the Rams’ last three games now and he had this to say online after last night’s win:

3 points, & solid performance from everyone tonight great attitude shown after a difficult one to take on the weekend, thanks to all the travelling fans we appreciate you ❤️🙏🏼 🐏 🐏 🐏 @dcfcofficial — ravel morrison (@morrisonravel) August 18, 2021

Curtis Davies also got involved – he rejoined the club this summer and played alongside Phil Jagielka on his Derby County debut last night, with the veteran pair making for a formidable duo.

He reacted on Twitter:

Great first win of the season! The desire and game management at the end was fantastic! I want to know if we were the oldest back three to ever play together? 👴🏽🤣 Good to be back @HullCity and see lots of familiar faces…including one on the wall 😉 #DCFC #DCFCFans 🐏 #HCAFC pic.twitter.com/JE3rWnYkyO — ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕤 #33 (@TheCurtisDavies) August 18, 2021

And another one was Jordan Brown. The 20-year-old is one of many youngsters to have been brought into the squad this season with numbers being light – he’s yet to make his first league outing of the season but was named on the bench v Posh.

He said after last night’s win:

Up next for the Rams is a home fixture v Middlesbrough this weekend.