Sheffield United have opened talks to sign Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on loan, as per a report by Football Insider.

Sheffield United are hoping to strike a deal for the youngster before the end of the transfer window.

The Blades have made a poor start to the new season in the Championship and want to bring him to Bramall Lane to add more quality to their attacking options.

Diallo, who is 19-years-old, has been given the green light to leave Manchester United on loan this season to get some experience under his belt.

Comment: Sheffield United should target Brighton goalkeeper to replace Ramsdale

Bright future

The teenager only moved to Manchester United in October last year and has made eight appearances for their first-team in all competitions this then.

He had previously risen up through the youth ranks at Atalanta and played five times for the Serie A side at senior level.

Sheffield United could now hand him the chance to play regular football and will be keen to get the deal over the line as soon as they can.

Read: Sheffield United see move for ex-Leeds United man fall through

What would he add to Sheffield United?

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side are in need of more of a spark going forward and Diallo would offer that bit of pace and trickery they are missing.

He would come into the Championship as an unknown quantity and it would be very interesting to see how he would get on at Bramall Lane if they are able to land him.