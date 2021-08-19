Huddersfield Town midfielder Juninho Bacuna is wanted by Rangers, with The Scottish Sun stating Steven Gerrard is hoping a deal can be done today (Thursday).

Juninho Bacuna is being heavily linked with a move away from the Terriers, with Steven Gerrard keen to bring him to Ibrox.

Reports claiming the Huddersfield Town man is on Rangers’ radar emerged earlier this week.

Now, with the Gers preparing for their Europa League clash with Alashkert on Thursday night, it has been claimed by The Scottish Sun that Gerrard is hoping he can agree a deal for Bacuna before tonight’s clash.

The report states that discussions are ongoing between the Championship outfit and Scottish Premiership side, so it will be interesting to see if the relevant parties can secure an agreement over a move.

So far this season, Bacuna hasn’t made an appearance for Carlos Corberan’s side. He has been out of the squad completely for all of their matches so far, fueling transfer speculation further.

Three years with the Terriers

Back in 2018, Bacuna completed a move to the John Smith’s Stadium, leaving FC Groningen for Huddersfield after coming through their youth academy.

Across his three years with the second-tier side, Bacuna has played 107 times across all competitions. In the process, he has chipped in with 12 goals and seven assists for the club.

As per Transfermarkt, the Curacao international has only one year remaining on his contract with the club, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.