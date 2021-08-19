Morgan Rogers is attracting interest from Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest as rumoured regarding a fresh loan move persist.

The Manchester City prodigy thoroughly impressed in his half-season stint with Lincoln City.

Rogers chipped in with six goals and four assists in 25 outings for the Imps, starring on the left-wing for Michael Appleton’s side.

As a result, the 19-year-old has been linked with a jump up to the Championship. Second-tier trio Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers have been mentioned as contenders in the race for his signature, while Crystal Palace have also been said keen.

All of Bournemouth, Forest and Blackburn are looking to further bolster their ranks before the end of the month. Given how much Rogers impressed at Sincil Bank, it should come as no surprise to see him emerge on the trio’s radars.

The City starlet was a constant threat on the left-wing for Lincoln, often looking to take on defenders before swinging in a cross or cutting inside to fire in an effort from distance.

He is yet to have tested himself at Championship level, so it would be interesting to see how he fares in the second tier.

Here is a glimpse of what Rogers could bring if a loan move goes ahead: