Carlisle manger Chris Beech has praised centre-back Rod McDonald for his strong start to the season.

The Blues have picked up five points from three games, maintaining two clean sheets in the process.

Their unbeaten start to the season can be largely accredited to the 29-year-old, who has started every game for the League Two side so far this season.

When talking to Carlisle FC, Beech spoke highly of the centre-back, saying:

“He’s a good player, always has been, he had some great games last season, and he’s hungry for success, as is everybody.

“It’s important they hold onto that and I’m really proud of him again tonight.”

McDonald arrived at Brunton Park last season with an impressive CV, after stints at all if AFC Wimbledon, Coventry City and Northampton Town.

The ‘Concrete Rod’ as he was known as at his previous clubs, has made a stellar start to his second season in the North-West, being awarded Man of The Match twice already this campaign.

Last season, Carlisle were one of the highest scorers’ in the league but the 51 they conceded was one of the worst in the top 10.

Finishing just seven points of the play-offs last season, a tighter defence could be the difference marker if Carlisle finish in the top six this time around.

Beech acknowledged the defence for their efforts at containing Port Vale;

“I think their good chances were restricted to an overhead kick and a pearler that was similar to the one George struck from David Amoo,” he said.

“Magnus [Norman] did well with that because he saw it late. It was lower than George’s, it had a bit of wazz, moved left to right, and he did brilliantly by keeping his body behind it. Sometimes you deserve a bit of luck because you’ve done your job well.”

Difficult games against Leyton Orient, Salford City and Crawley Town will be a testament to how strong the Blues’ defence is – but there has been promising signs from the opening fixtures.