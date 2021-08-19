Blackburn Rovers remain interest in signing Southampton striker Michael Obafemi, reports Lancashire Telegraph.

Obafemi, 21, has been closely linked with a move to the Championship in the past year or so.

At the start of the year it was Swansea City who were poised to land him on loan but for a last-minute injury to the striker, and now the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth are interested.

Rovers have seen Adam Armstrong head to Southampton this month. Obafemi was first thought to be a part of that deal but he’s remained with the Saints, who were reported to have priced him at £6million.

But the same report from Lancashire Telegraph says that the actual price is a ‘fraction’ of that £6million, saying that a deal for the striker ‘remains’ in Blackburn’s sights.