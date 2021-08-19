Blackburn stance on Michael Obafemi outlined after reported rejection
Blackburn Rovers remain interest in signing Southampton striker Michael Obafemi, reports Lancashire Telegraph.
Obafemi, 21, has been closely linked with a move to the Championship in the past year or so.
At the start of the year it was Swansea City who were poised to land him on loan but for a last-minute injury to the striker, and now the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth are interested.
Rovers have seen Adam Armstrong head to Southampton this month. Obafemi was first thought to be a part of that deal but he’s remained with the Saints, who were reported to have priced him at £6million.
But the same report from Lancashire Telegraph says that the actual price is a ‘fraction’ of that £6million, saying that a deal for the striker ‘remains’ in Blackburn’s sights.
It comes after Football Insider claimed that Obafemi had turned down the chance to move to Ewood Park this summer as other reports claim that Bournemouth also have an interest in the striker, with the Cherries having recently lost Arnaut Danjuma to Villarreal.
Unbeaten Rovers
Blackburn looked as though they were heading for a really difficult Championship season after their indifferent campaign last time round, and now the departure of Armstrong.
But Tony Mowbray’s side remain unbeaten in the Championship after three games, sitting in 6th-place of the table after a 2-1 win v Nottingham Forest last night.
Mowbray will know that this form won’t last all-season round though and he’ll sooner rather than later need to bring in someone to replace Armstrong’s goals, and Obafemi could be a shrewd signing.
The same can be said for the Cherries who are also light in attacking options but not stuttering in the Championship just yet, though their position on Obafemi is less clear than Blackburn’s.
If Rovers can get a deal over the line for a supposed ‘fraction’ of that £6million then it should be a worthwhile signing but Obafemi is still a relatively unproven striker, and so there’s an element of risk to this move too.