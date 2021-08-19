Barnsley striker Carlton Morris will be out for six to eight weeks with a knee injury.

Barnsley expect to be without the forward until October, as per Barnsley Chronicle reporter Doug O’Kane on Twitter (see tweet below).

Morris, who is 25-years-old, played the opening two games of this season for the Tykes.

However, he is now due for a spell on the sidelines which is a blow for the Yorkshire club.

Their boss, Markus Schopp, has said: “It’s a tough one for us. He is a guy who gives us a lot. We were fortunate because it could have even been worse.”

Important player

Morris joined Barnsley in the last January transfer window from MK Dons and played a key role in them getting into the Championship Play-Offs last term under Valerien Ismael.

His signing was seen as a bit of a surprise at the time but he ended up scoring a creditable seven goals in 21 games last term.

Barnsley lost on Tuesday night 1-0 at home to Luton Town and will be eager to bounce back this weekend against QPR away.

Career before his move to Oakwell

Morris rose up through the youth ranks at Norwich City but only ever played once for their first-team.

Instead, he had loan spells away at Oxford United, York City, Hamilton Academical, Rotherham United, Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons before they sold him on a permanent basis to Barnsley earlier this year.